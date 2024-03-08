Hannah Hampton Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images
Injured Chelsea captain Millie Bright heaps praise on Lionesses goalkeeper Hannah Hampton following heroic Conti Cup semi-final display away at Man City

Chelsea FC WomenMillie BrightHannah HamptonManchester City Women vs Chelsea FC WomenWSL Cup

Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was lauded for her match-winning performance against Manchester City on Thursday by Blues captain Millie Bright.

  • Hampton the hero between the sticks
  • Made multiple saves to see Chelsea reach final
  • Bright showers praise on Lionesses team-mate

