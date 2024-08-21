Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Another Chelsea star to be axed?! Axel Disasi 'not in Enzo Maresca's long-term plans' as ruthless squad overhaul continues

A. DisasiChelseaConference League QualificationTransfers

Axel Disasi could reportedly be shown the door by Chelsea as the defender is "not in Enzo Maresca's long-term plans".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Disasi was signed from AS Monaco last summer
  • The defender has failed to impress
  • Could be offloaded to free up squad space
Article continues below