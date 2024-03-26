Chelsea’s 16-year-old wonderkid Kendry Paez illegally parties at New York strip club as Ecuador FA threatens to drop senior players for compromising their ‘values'
Chelsea's Kendry Paez was taken to a New York strip club despite being just 16 years old, drawing an angry response from the Ecuador national team.
- Paez spotted in New York night clubs
- Midfielder too young to attend
- Ecuador FA threaten action against senior stars