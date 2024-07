'Charity game set up for Cristiano Ronaldo'- Alexi Lalas claims Portugal captain 'hurt' his country at Euro 2024 as ex-USMNT star suggests 'fear' prevented Roberto Martinez from dropping CR7 Cristiano RonaldoRoberto MartinezPortugalEuropean ChampionshipUSA

Alexi Lalas has slammed Portugal boss Roberto Martinez for sticking with Cristiano Ronaldo upfront throughout their entire Euro 2024 campaign.