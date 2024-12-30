Carlo Ancelotti offers cryptic update on his future at Real Madrid amid talk of shock return to Roma

GettySoham MukherjeeCarlo Ancelotti offers cryptic update on his future at Real Madrid amid talk of shock return to RomaC. AncelottiReal MadridLaLigaRomaSerie ACarlo Ancelotti has shared a cryptic update on his future at Real Madrid amid speculation about a shock return to Roma.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAncelotti has a contract until 2026 at RealShaky start to the season had put him under pressureItalian discusses future and links to RomaFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱