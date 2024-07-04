Can Harry Kane match Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo longevity? Ex-England striker predicts how long record-breaking forward will continue with no obvious choice to replace him
Harry Kane may struggle to match Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s longevity, but Emile Heskey sees him playing for England at 36 years of age.
- Striker has 65 goals for Three Lions
- Approaching his 31st birthday
- Has years left alongside Bellingham & Co