Bundesliga showdown between Bayer Leverkusen & Harry Kane's Bayern Munich delayed as fans send sweets raining down on field

Peter McVitie
Kane Bayern LeverkusenGetty
The top of the table Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen was delayed because fans from both sides threw sweets onto the field.

  • Fans threw sweets onto BayArena pitch
  • Caused delay to match's kick-off
  • Protests going on around Bundesliga

