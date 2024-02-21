Jose-mourinho(C)GettyImages
Soham Mukherjee

'Right solution' - Bryan Cristante praises Roma's American owners for sacking Jose Mourinho at 'difficult moment' & drafting in club legend Daniele De Rossi as his replacement

Jose MourinhoDaniele De RossiTransfersRomaEuropa LeagueSerie ABryan Cristante

Bryan Cristante hailed AS Roma's owners for showing the door to Jose Mourinho at a "difficult moment" and bringing in club legend Daniele De Rossi.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mourinho was sacked by Roma
  • Club named De Rossi as his replacement
  • Cristante believes that it was the right decision

Editors' Picks