Brazil player ratings vs Chile: Selecao earn three points in World Cup Qualifying with goals from unlikely heroes in Igor Jesus, Luiz Henrique

Henrique's late introduction proved to be the difference as the Selecao earned a crucial victory, despite a sloppy and disappointing showing.

Brazil defeated Chile 2-1 Thursday evening in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying action, with an 89th minute winner sealing three points. With the victory, they move up from sixth to fourth place in the standings, leapfrogging Ecuador and Bolivia.

In the end, three points is three points, but it was a poor road showing from one of South America's most storied programs.

The Selecao began the match flat-footed, and they they suffered the consequences less than 60 seconds in. A sensational headed effort from veteran attacker Eduardo Vargas looped over the head of Ederson, handing Chile a 1-0 lead in the first minute of the match.

However, just before the halftime break, Selecao striker Igor Jesus headed home to draw them level. A sensational cross from Manchester City winger Savinho laid the ball on a platter for the Botafogo forward.

In what was only their second true scoring chance on the evening, they doubled their lead in the 89th minute through Botafogo's Luiz Henrique, who drilled a low-driven effort into the bottom-left corner with a minute left in regulation.

It was a disappointing showing from Dorival Junior's men, who failed to show strength without their star Vinicius Junior - who missed the match due to injury.

The Selecao manager, meanwhile, should now be feeling his seat warm, even with a victory. His attack-heavy lineup struggled to play together, and his midfield decisions were baffling - with both choices factoring into what was nearly two points dropped.

GOAL rates Brazil's players from Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Santiago, Chile...