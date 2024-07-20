Neymar Brazil 2023-24Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'Keep getting f*cked' - Brazil legend Romario fires blunt warning to Selecao about talisman Neymar

NeymarBrazilCopa AmericaAl HilalSaudi Pro League

Brazil legend Romario warned the Selecao that they must play for Neymar in the 2026 World Cup or "keep getting f*cked".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Brazil have been dismal in recent times
  • Could not make it to the Copa America final
  • Romario wants the team to play around Neymar
Article continues below