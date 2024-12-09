This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Matai Akinmboni DC United 2024IMAGN
Tom Hindle

Bournemouth reportedly agree deal to sign U.S. youth international center back Matai Akinmboni from D.C. United

M. AkinmboniDC UnitedBournemouthMajor League SoccerTransfers

Akinmboni, 18, has made 13 MLS appearances for D.C., and will reportedly move to the Premier League side for a deal worth up to $2.5 million

  • Akinmboni to sign for Bournemouth in January
  • Deal worth up to $2.5million, D.C. United retain sell-on clause
  • Follows Paredes, Yow and Pines out of the DCU academy to Europe
