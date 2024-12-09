The 27 best gifts for Arsenal fans in 2024

Find the perfect Christmas present for the Gooners in your life

This BRXLZ mini version of the Emirates stadium will keep Arsenal fans, young and old, occupied for hours, testing their skills and dedication. With over 3000 pieces to place together, this Arsenal memento makes for a masterpiece worthy of showing off with their other club merchandise.

Nothing keeps you warm quite like an Arsenal scarf in the traditional home colours. Crafted from soft knit fabric, the Arsenal Jacquard Long Length Bar Scarf features a classic striped design, fringed hems and a minimal Club crest and cannon to keep you warm and proud wherever your game takes you.

Co-winner of the Children's Sports Book of the Year 2022, Ian Wright's debut novel, brings you a moving and uplifting story that inspires people of all ages to overcome life's challenges. Co-written by acclaimed poet Musa Okwonga, the novel is inspired by the story of the superstar striker himself and follows a thirteen-year-old Jerome Jackson as he dreams of becoming a world-class footballer.

Knowing someone who's a football fan is a blessing. With tonnes of gift options related to the sport out there, you can be sure they'll love something that represents their love for the club.

However, when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect present can feel like a sport in itself, and when it comes to giving gifts to Arsenal fans, the standards are pretty high.

With a rich club history and signature Arsenal DNA behind them, gifting has never been better for an Arsenal fan. From retro-inspired football shirts to club-themed home decor, there's something for every kind of fan.

So, whether you're looking for a Christmas present for your dad, a birthday gift for your son or daughter, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 27 best gifts currently available for Arsenal fans.

Shop: Best gifts for Arsenal fans