Jamal Musiala Germany Euro 2024Getty
Aditya Gokhale

'Completely incomprehensible' - Bayern Munich rage after Harry Kane team-mate Jamal Musiala joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in being left off Ballon d'Or shortlist

J. MusialaBayern MunichBundesligaGermany

Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl has expressed his confusion at Jamal Musiala being snubbed from the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Musiala snubbed from Ballon d'Or shortlist
  • Eberl confused at Musiala missing out
  • Only Harry Kane picked from Bayern Munich
Article continues below