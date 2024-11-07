FC Bayern München v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Bayern Munich fan dies following medical emergency at Allianz Arena during Champions League win over Benfica

Bayern MunichChampions LeagueBayern Munich vs BenficaBundesliga

Bayern Munich have announced that a fan has died following a medical emergency at Allianz Arena during their Champions League win against Benfica.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bayern Munich announce fan's death at Allianz Arena
  • Medical emergency during 1-0 win over Benfica
  • The fan died en route to the hospital on Wednesday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below