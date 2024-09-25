Wojciech Szczesny Juventus 2022-23Getty
Barcelona make shock Wojciech Szczesny approach with ex-Juventus goalkeeper willing to come out of retirement to cover for injured No.1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona have reportedly made a shock approach to sign retired goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to cover for injured No.1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

  • Ter Stegen suffered a knee tendon injury
  • Could be out for the rest of the season
  • Barcelona looking at options to cover for him
