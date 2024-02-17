Barcelona player ratings vs Celta Vigo: Robert Lewandowski rediscovers his magic touch as lucky Catalans get the better of Rafa Benitez after late penalty re-take drama

The striker returned to form, bagging a vital brace, but Xavi's side were once again vulnerable at the back

Robert Lewandowski scored a classic striker's goal, converted a stoppage time penalty and looked more like his old, dominant self. It redeemed an otherwise poor performance from Barca, who were rather fortunate to snatch a 2-1 win against relegation-threatened Celta Vigo.

Both sides had their chances in the first half. Ronald Araujo was forced into an emphatic recovery run and clearance, while Barca created problems through the crafty Lamine Yamal on the right.

Lewandowski grabbed the opener with a vintage turn and finish - smashing the ball past a helpless goalkeeper on the stroke of half time. Celta responded immediately after the break, Iago Aspas' deflected strike taking a harsh deflection off Jules Kounde and wrong-footing Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barca created little else for the remainder of proceedings. Celta, in fact, looked more likely to score in the second half, Aspas serving as a lively focal point in the final third. But the Blaugrana scraped a victory. Yamal was fouled in the box in the 93rd minute and Lewandowski converted from the spot on the second time of asking, after Vicente Guaita came off his line on the Pole's original miss.

Xavi will take the three points, even if performances still need to be questioned - especially with a Champions League knockout game to come.

