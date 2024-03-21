Barcelona starlet Pedri provides positive update on injury recovery ahead of crunch games against PSG and Real Madrid as he continues rehabilitation on thigh problem
Barcelona midfielder Pedri says his recovery from a muscle injury is going well but refused to put a date on his potential return to action.
- Pedri suffered new injury in early-March
- Midfielder says recovery is going "well"
- Spain international not sure on return date