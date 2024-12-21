Barcelona x Nike gets the go-ahead! Why record-shattering €1.7 billion kit deal will now be signed off

Getty Images/GoalSoham MukherjeeBarcelona x Nike gets the go-ahead! Why record-shattering €1.7 billion kit deal will now be signed offBarcelonaLaLigaBarcelona’s socios (club members) ratified a groundbreaking new partnership with Nike during an emergency assembly on Saturday. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBarcelona ratify historic Nike deal Overwhelming support in favour of the new contract Could be worth more than €100 million ($104.2m) annually Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱