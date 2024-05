Barcelona lose out to Bayer Leverkusen as midfielder Aleix Garcia agrees to link up with Xabi Alonso in bargain transfer from Girona Bayer LeverkusenBarcelonaAleix GarciaTransfersGironaLaLigaBundesliga

Barcelona have been dealt a blow in their bid to sign Aleix Garcia as the Girona star agrees to join Bayer Leverkusen.