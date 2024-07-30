Conor Gallagher Chelsea 2023-24Getty
Gill Clark

Atletico Madrid in talks to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea as Blues name asking price for homegrown midfielder

Conor GallagherChelseaTransfersAtletico MadridLaLigaPremier League

Atletico Madrid are in talks with Chelsea over a potential move for Conor Gallagher, with the Blues having named their asking price.

  • Atletico in talks with Chelsea for Gallagher
  • Blues name price for academy graduate
  • Midfielder top of Atletico's summer shopping list
