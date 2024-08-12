Julian-Alvarez(C)Getty Images
Gill Clark

Atletico Madrid confirm blockbuster £82m Julian Alvarez transfer with hilarious Spiderman post after landing Man City striker

Julian Alvarez Manchester City Transfers Atletico Madrid Premier League LaLiga

Julian Alvarez has completed his move from Premier League champions Manchester City to La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

  • Alvarez leaves Man City in record deal
  • Moves to Madrid to join Atletico
  • La Liga club announce transfer with unique post
