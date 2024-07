Atletico Madrid have found Alvaro Morata's replacement! Diego Simeone plots move for Niclas Fullkrug as striker wants Borussia Dortmund exit Atletico MadridNiclas FuellkrugBorussia DortmundTransfersBundesligaLaLiga

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is ready to turn to Borussia Dortmund's Niclas Fullkrug as his replacement for Alvaro Morata.