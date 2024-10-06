'Everybody on the pitch should be ashamed' - Dimitar Berbatov tears into Man Utd flops after Aston Villa draw as he issues warning to Erik ten Hag amid sack talk

Dimitar Berbatov slammed Manchester United's players after their 0-0 draw with Aston Villa and issued a warning to Erik ten Hag.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Manchester United draw 0-0 against Aston Villa

Berbatov slams Man Utd flops after poor showing

Issues warning to Ten Hag with sack talk mounting 🟢📱 Article continues below Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱