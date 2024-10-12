Arsenal women player ratings vs Chelsea: Leah Williamson dominated by Mayra Ramirez as Beth Mead & Alessia Russo fail to make an impact in damaging WSL loss

The Lionesses captain had a difficult day out but she wasn't alone, as Jonas Eidevall's side endured a third successive game without victory

Just minutes before kick-off at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall told BBC Sport that his team's defending from set pieces needed to improve against a Chelsea side excellent in those situations. When the Gunners conceded the opening goal from a corner just four minutes into what felt a must-win fixture for their title hopes, and perhaps their coach's future, it was a strong sign that it was not going to be the hosts' day - and it wasn't, in a 2-1 defeat.

When a totally unmarked Sandy Baltimore added to Mayra Ramirez's improvised finish to make it 2-0 with 16 minutes played, those in the stands may have feared a mauling. Chelsea looked sharp, dangerous and capable of scoring almost every time they got forward. But Caitlin Foord's strike just before half-time halved the deficit and gave Arsenal a potential launchpad for a comeback.

As the second half progressed, an equaliser seemed more and more likely. While Chelsea's level did drop, the Gunners improved drastically and Stina Blackstenius must have thought she'd levelled things up with five minutes to play, only to see her effort smack the crossbar. It would've been a goal they deserved, too, but in the end the shocking defending of the opening stages proved fatal, leaving Arsenal with just five points from their opening four Women's Super League fixtures and Eidevall's future in doubt.

GOAL rates the Gunners' players from the Emirates Stadium...