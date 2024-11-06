Arsenal FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
'Joke' - Arsenal women fans left fuming as Bayern Munich Champions League showdown is moved from Emirates Stadium amid clash with men's Crystal Palace Carabao Cup tie

Arsenal fans were left fuming as UWCL fixture against Bayern Munich was booted out of Emirates Stadium to make way for men's Carabao Cup tie.

  • Crystal Palace to face Arsenal on December 18
  • Women's team also playing at the same time in UWCL
  • Fans angered after women's fixture was relocated
