Arsenal to lose Jack Wilshere? Gunners youth coach sparks Emirates exit fears after applying for first senior managerial role in Scotland

Arsenal to lose Jack Wilshere? Gunners youth coach sparks Emirates exit fears after applying for first senior managerial role in ScotlandAditya GokhaleGetty ImagesArsenalPremier LeagueAberdeenPremiershipNeil WarnockTransfersFomer Arsenal midfielder and current Gunners youth coach has sparked exit rumours after applying for his first senior managerial role in Scotland.Wilshere applies for Aberdeen coaching roleCurrently coaching in the Arsenal youth systemNeil Warnock likeliest for Abedeen job