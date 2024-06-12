Declan Rice England 2022-23Getty Images
Richard Mills

Arsenal star Declan Rice insists England have 'no excuses' for tournament failure as he sends out Euro 2024 battle cry

Declan RiceEuropean ChampionshipEnglandSerbiaArsenalPremier LeagueSerbia vs England

Declan Rice says England have "no excuses" not to win Euro 2024 and that lifting the trophy is the only way to get over their Euro 2020 final loss.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • England look to go one better than Euro 2020
  • Rice says they have 'no excuses' at Euro 2024
  • Winning tournament will help him get over Italy defeat
Article continues below