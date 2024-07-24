Arsenal star Ben White open to shock England comeback after Gareth Southgate & Steve Holland exits

GettyGill ClarkArsenal star Ben White open to shock England comeback after Gareth Southgate & Steve Holland exitsBen WhiteEnglandArsenalPremier LeagueBen White has not played for England since the 2022 World Cup but could be ready to return in the wake of Gareth Southgate's departure.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWhite unavailable for England selection under SouthgateManager has now resigned after Euro 2024Arsenal defender contemplating a comebackArticle continues below