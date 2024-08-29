Chelsea v FC Internazionale - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Arsenal consider last-minute move for Raheem Sterling but will only pursue deal if Chelsea agree to one condition

R. SterlingChelseaTransfersPremier LeagueArsenal

Arsenal could reportedly swoop in for Raheem Sterling but will only pursue the deal if Chelsea agree to a significant term.

  • Chelsea eager to offload Sterling
  • Arsenal could snap up the English winger
  • Arteta also keeping an eye on Kingsley Coman
