Arsenal player ratings vs Newcastle: Superb Jorginho runs the show as record-breaking Gunners rack up the goals again to send another Premier League title warning

Arsenal bounced back from their midweek European disappointment with a thumping 4-1 win against Newcastle on Saturday to move back to within two points of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

The convincing success continued Mikel Arteta's side's stunning start to 2024 in the league, with the Gunners having now become the first team in Premier League history to score two or more goals in seven consecutive halves of football.

Since losing to Fulham on December 31, Arsenal have won six league games on the spin, scoring 25 goals and letting in just three. It's a remarkable run of form which has seen them breathe new life into a title bid that had seemed to be faltering.

Newcastle just had no answer to the home side's intensity, and after Sven Botman had put through his own net early on, Kai Havertz added a second after some fine play by Gabriel Martinelli.

Bukayo Saka scored an excellent third after the interval before Jakub Kiwior glanced in a fourth. Newcastle did pull a goal back late on through former Arsenal man Joe Willock, but it was no more than a consolation.

