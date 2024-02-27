Arsenal handed major scare as Vivianne Miedema & Victoria Pelova withdraw from Netherlands squad before crunch Olympics play-off clash with Germany
Vivianne Miedema and Victoria Pelova will be unavailable for the Netherlands' must-win game against Germany, dealing Arsenal a scare in the process.
- Miedema & Pelova leave Dutch camp
- Will miss Netherlands' Olympics play-off with Germany
- Could impact Arsenal's WSL title chase