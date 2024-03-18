Gabriel Magalhaes Arsenal 2023-24Getty
Aditya Gokhale

Arsenal hit by worrying injury scare ahead of crunch Man City Premier League clash as Gabriel pulls out of Brazil squad

GabrielArsenalBrazilManchester City vs ArsenalManchester CityPremier League

Brazil have announced that Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has left their squad with an injury.

  • Gabriel leaves Brazil squad through injury
  • Arsenal defender important ahead of title showdown
  • Gunners play Man City on March 31

