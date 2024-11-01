Arne Slot reveals when Liverpool contract situations 'could become a problem' with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk & Trent Alexander-Arnold all on expiring deals
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has admitted that the unresolved contract situations of three key players "could become a problem" for the club.
- Trent, Salah and Van Dijk's contracts expiring
- Talks with Dutch defender still ongoing
- Slot admits situation could become issue