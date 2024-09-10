Argentina player ratings vs Colombia: Enzo Fernandez falters as Lionel Messi-less Albiceleste lose Copa America final rematch to James Rodriguez-inspired Cafeteros

La Albiceleste were ineffective without their main man in a disappointing loss in World Cup Qualifying

No Lionel Messi, no fun. Argentine looked short of ideas going forward without their star man, and surprisingly frail at the back at times, thorougly outplayed by Colombia in a deserved 2-1 away loss.

Messi, still absent with the high ankle sprain suffered in the Copa America final, might have made the difference here, in a rematch of that fixture. And when others were asked to pick up the slack, Argentina went quietly.

The home side were good value for their opener in the first half, a well-worked corner routine. Rodriguez floated a cross to the far post, and Yerson Mosquera dutifully nodded home after La Albiceleste fell asleep.

Lionel Scaloni's men offered a response after the break, though, Nico Gonzalez darting beyond the Colombia defence before finishing through the keeper's legs to level proceedings.

The home side grabbed a deserved second - albeit in dubious circumstances. Daniel Munoz was adjudged to have been fouled by Enzo Fernandez in the box - a decision given after a lengthy VAR check. James Rodriguez, excellent on the night, smashed home the ensuing penalty, despite the usual gamesmanship from Emi Martinez.

And Colombia were relatively comfortable for the rest of the contest. Although Argentina offered some interesting attacking ideas, they seldom threatened the home side's goal. By the end of it all, Scaloni could only watch as his team were convincingly beaten.

GOAL rates Argentina's players from Estadio Metropolitano...