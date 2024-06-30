Argentina player ratings vs Peru: Lautaro Martinez steps up for missing Lionel Messi as he takes the lead in race for Copa America Golden Boot

The striker now has four goals in three games, having started just once during his country's perfect group stage run.

Who needs Lionel Messi when you have Lautaro Martinez? We're kidding, obviously, but based on what we've seen so far in this Copa America, it may just be the Inter man that will be remembered as Argentina's most important attacker this summer.

With Messi being rested, it was Martinez who stepped up once again in Argentina's third and final group stage game, leading the way in a 2-0 win over Peru. With the win, Argentina made it a perfect nine points from nine in this initial phase, booking their spot in the knockout phase without so much of a slip-up.

Martinez is the player most responsible for that, and he was at his best once again on Saturday night. The striker scored both, taking his total to four in three games as he furthered his case for the Golden Boot.

His first came just two minutes after halftime, as he ran onto a fantastic assist from Angel Di Maria. Then, with just a few minutes remaining, Martinez closed out the game, scoring in the 86th minute to ensure that there would be no real late drama in Miami on Thursday night.

It wasn't always pretty, but it was effective from Argentina, who are riding Martinez's hot streak straight into the knockouts. Messi will be back for those, for sure, but, from what we've seen so far, Martinez is ready to be this team's dangerman as the stakes are raised going forward.

