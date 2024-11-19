Amorim Rashford Antony Man Utd GFXGetty/GOAL
Antony at wing-back! Ruben Amorim trials Man Utd's £82m flop in new role for first training session with Marcus Rashford also given fresh instructions

Ruben Amorim wants to breathe a fresh lease of life into Antony by using him as a wing-back, while Marcus Rashford is expected to play as a striker.

  • Amorim holds first training sessions with Man Utd
  • Several surprises with team selections
  • Tactical changes on cards ahead of first game
