Antonio Rudiger can't help himself! Real Madrid defender mocks Barcelona after shock LaLiga defeat

Getty Images SportParshva ShahAntonio Rudiger can't help himself! Real Madrid defender mocks Barcelona after shock LaLiga defeatLaLigaA. RuedigerBarcelonaReal MadridReal Madrid defender was captured laughing at Barcelona's full-time result against Leganes after they lost 1-0 at home.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRudiger mocked Barca Catalans lost 1-0 to Leganes at homeMadrid just 1 point behind with a game in handFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱