Ange Postecoglou has revealed "the club is working hard" as Tottenham's pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani intensifies with PSG open to a January deal.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below PSG ready to offload Kolo Muani

Spurs are in touch over forward

Postecoglou hinted at incoming transfers Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱