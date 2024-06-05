Huge boost for Harry Kane & Vincent Kompany! Alphonso Davies leans closer to Bayern Munich stay as talks continue despite Canada star flirting with Real Madrid
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, however, he could end up staying with the Bavarians.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Madrid target Davies still in talks with Bayern
- Leaning towards staying with Bavarian side
- Spanish giants unwilling to pay asking price