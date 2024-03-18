Alisha Lehmann Douglas Luiz presentGetty/Instagram
Ritabrata Banerjee

Alisha Lehmann poses for toilet photoshoot as she feels the 'love' on meal out with boyfriend & fellow Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz & his family

Alisha LehmannDouglas LuizWomen's footballAston VillaAston Villa WomenWSLPremier League

Power couple Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz enjoyed a meal out with the Brazilian's family.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Lehmann enjoyed a meal out with Luiz and his family
  • Posed for a photoshoot
  • Lehmann will be next in action against Arsenal

Editors' Picks