A good night for Alisha Lehmann! Aston Villa star poses in Amsterdam before watching men's team featuring boyfriend Douglas Luiz secure impressive Europa Conference League draw against Ajax
Alisha Lehmann was in attendance to support boyfriend Douglas Luiz as his Aston Villa side played out a 0-0 draw with Ajax on Thursday night.
- Luiz features for Villa against Ajax in UECL
- Lehmann in attendance to support boyfriend
- Poses for pictures before 0-0 draw