What does Alex Greenwood need to do?! Lionesses winners and losers as England secure automatic qualification for Euro 2025

The Man City star has been her country's most consistently impressive defender in the last year - but still isn't in Sarina Wiegman's first-choice XI

Relieved. That's how Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman felt as England secured their place at the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro in extremely nervy fashion on Tuesday night. The reigning European champions went to Gothenburg knowing that they only needed a draw against Sweden to clinch automatic qualification and they looked set to achieve that comfortably for a while, only for it to become a little more tense in the final stages of what was a must-win game for their hosts.

This was a window all about results though and England got those, first in the form of a 2-1 win at home to Ireland on Friday night before the goalless draw on the road a few days later. "We took care of business," were the words from captain Leah Williamson, a take which perfectly summed up two matches from which the team will identify both positives and areas to improve.

Wiegman talked at length about the latter on Tuesday and said, with a laugh, that England 'need' these next 12 months before Euro 2025 to work on some factors so that they are ready to hit their top level when it comes to defending their European title. Doing so won't be easy, not with Women's World Cup winners Spain among those plotting to take their crown, but the Lionesses know that it takes a lot of work to win major tournaments and are prepared to do those hard yards.

But before that next stage of the process begins, as the players return to their clubs and get ready for the new season, GOAL picks out the winners and losers from England's July camp...