Alejandro Garnacho, take a bow! Man Utd sensation's overhead kick against Everton among 11 goals nominated for FIFA Puskas Award as women's Marta Award also unveiled
Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho is in contention to win the FIFA Puskas Award for his stunning overhead kick against Everton.
- Garnacho goal in the running for award
- Neville called it "best overhead kick" he's seen
- Kudus & Philogene also among nominees