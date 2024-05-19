Ajax 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Ajax kits for the 2024-25 season.

Ajax extended their nearly 25-year-long partnership with Adidas until 2031 in January 2024, in what would become the longest-running sporting goods partnership in European football by then.

What that means is that the German sportswear manufacturer will join the club to commemorate their 125th anniversary by the end of the 2024-25 season.

The Dutch side has also activated a form on their official website that fans can fill in order to get notified about the new Ajax kit for the next season.

So, what will Ajax be wearing in the 2024-25 season? GOAL brings you everything we know so far, including leaks, rumours, where to buy, prices and more.