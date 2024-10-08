Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Women 2024-25Getty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

Aitana Bonmati to the WSL? Barcelona star intrigued by English league but admits being a one-club player also has appeal after signing bumper new deal in Catalunya

A. BonmatiBarcelonaWSLChampions LeagueLiga FWomen's football

Aitana Bonmati has opened up on the appeal of two very different options for her future after signing a new Barcelona contract, despite WSL interest.

  • Bonmati was subject of WSL interest this summer
  • But signed new Barca contract last month
  • Has opened up on future possibilities
