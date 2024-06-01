'Absolutely racist!' - Joshua Kimmich speaks out against 'absurd' survey on Germany national team

(C)Getty ImagesSoham Mukherjee'Absolutely racist!' - Joshua Kimmich speaks out against 'absurd' survey on Germany national teamJoshua KimmichGermanyEuropean ChampionshipJoshua Kimmich hit out against an "absolutely racist" survey that finds one in five German people want more white players in the national team.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPoll reveals Germans want more white playersControversial survey to be aired in documentaryKimmich blasted the timing of the questionArticle continues below