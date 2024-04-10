BROUGHT TO YOU BY
'We have to be satisfied' - Carlo Ancelotti admits Real Madrid will settle for a draw after chaotic Manchester City Champions League clash

Real MadridManchester CityCarlo AncelottiChampions League

Carlo Ancelotti hoped his team would head to Manchester City with a lead, but backed Real Madrid to win the second leg of their European tie.

  • Real Madrid surrendered early lead against City
  • Late Federico Valverde volley salvaged 3-3 draw
  • Second leg at the Etihad set for next Wednesday

