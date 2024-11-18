Is 1,000 goals realistic for Cristiano Ronaldo? Ex-Premier League rival tells Al-Nassr superstar ‘he’s going to get there’ as Portuguese GOAT approaches 40th birthday
John Terry, a former Premier League rival of Cristiano Ronaldo, says the Portuguese GOAT is “going to get there” in his pursuit of 1,000 career goals.
- All-time great has passed 900-goal mark
- Intends to reach four figures before retiring
- Ex-Chelsea star expects CR7 to hit that target