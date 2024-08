Senior Editor

Played football at a semi-professional level before pursuing a career in sports journalism. Received a BA (Honours) degree from the University of Huddersfield in 2008 and have worked for GOAL since 2009. Was a ball boy at the 2002 Champions League final in Glasgow but regrettably missed Zinedine Zidane's iconic volley as was in the changing room getting ready for the second half. Heartbreaking.