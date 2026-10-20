How to get Ipswich Town 2026-27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices & season ticket information

Ipswich Town have bounced straight back to the promise land of the Premier League at the first time of asking. This time, under the guidance of Gary O'Neil, they'll be hoping for a longer stay. You can secure seats at Portman Road and beyond, by booking match tickets today.

The Tractor Boys brigade will still be buzzing after finishing second in the Championship and gaining automatic promotion last season, and those high spirits have continued into the new campaign.

Ipswich have recorded impressive performances on home turf, and they've shown resilience on the road, a quality that they will need to maintain during the course of the season, if they are to survive the dreaded drop.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Ipswich Town matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Ipswich Town fixtures

Date & Time Fixture Tickets Location Fri, Oct 23 (8pm) Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Tickets Portman Road (Home) Sat, Oct 31 (3pm) Hull City vs Ipswich Town Tickets MKM Stadium (Away) Sun, Nov 8 (2pm) Ipswich Town vs Bournemouth Tickets Portman Road (Home) Sat, Nov 21 (3pm) Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town Tickets Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Away) Sat, Nov 28 (5.30pm) Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Tickets Portman Road (Home) Tue, Dec 1 (8pm) Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Tickets Coventry Building Society Arena (Away) Sat, Dec 5 (8pm) Leeds United vs Ipswich Town Tickets Elland Road (Away) Sat, Dec 12 (3pm) Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United Tickets Portman Road (Home) Sun, Dec 20 (2pm) Brighton & Hove Albion vs Ipswich Town Tickets American Express Stadium (Away) Sat, Dec 26 (3pm) Ipswich Town vs Brentford Tickets Portman Road (Home) Wed, Dec 30 (8.15pm) Ipswich Town vs Chelsea Tickets Portman Road (Home) Sat, Jan 2 (3pm) Arsenal vs Ipswich Town Tickets Emirates Stadium (Away) Wed, Jan 6 (7.30pm) Ipswich Town vs Coventry City Tickets Portman Road (Home)

How to buy Ipswich Town tickets

The primary and most secure method of purchasing official Ipswich Town tickets is via the club's E-Ticketing Portal. You have to create and log in via a single sign-on club digital account.

Tickets can also be bought in person at the club’s Planet Blue Superstore, located at Portman Road. It's worth noting though, that buying in person is typically only possible on non-matchdays and on the rare occasion that tickets are still available.

Ticket Release Windows & Schedule

Sales Stage Timing & Conditions The Ticket Ballot Opens roughly 4 weeks before the match. Held exclusively for Super Blues Members (non-season ticket holders). Members apply in groups or individually. Member Priority Sale Successful ballot applicants are granted access first. Unsuccessful members or remaining Super Blues members are then given a dedicated window to purchase remaining stock (limited to 1 ticket per member). Season Ticket Resale Runs dynamically up until matchday. If a season ticket holder cannot make a game, they release their seat via the official club exchange platform, making it instantly purchasable for other eligible members. General Sale Only occurs if tickets remain after all member tiers close (usually 2 weeks before the game). For high-profile Premier League fixtures, matches rarely reach this stage.

In addition, fans can purchase Ipswich Town match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Ipswich Town tickets?

Official ticket prices for Ipswich Town matches at Portman Road depend on the fixture grading, age concession category, and your chosen seating section.

For the 2026/27 season, the club has frozen matchday ticket prices, maintaining the same basic pricing structure as the previous campaign.

Games are divided into two primary tiers based on demand and the profile of the opponent:

Grade A : High-profile matches against top-six clubs or prominent rivals (e.g., East Anglian derby, big-six London/Manchester teams).

Grade B : Standard fixtures against regular mid-table or lower-tier teams.

Generally, an adult general admission ticket directly from the club typically spans from £27 to £38+ depending on whether it is a Grade A or Grade B match, and whether you are seated in the upper or lower tiers.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Portman Road

Portman Road is the historic home ground of Ipswich Town F.C. and is the largest-capacity football stadium in East Anglia (30,311 seats). It is one of England’s most cherished traditional football venues, having been continuously used by 'The Tractor Boys' since 1884.

From 1855, the Portman Road site was used by the East Suffolk Cricket Club. When Ipswich Town arrived in 1884, they played on a pitch overlapping the cricket square, clearing out every summer so cricket could resume.

Following the Taylor Report, Portman Road became the first ground in the Premier League to feature all-seat stands on all four sides in 1992. Major expansions at the turn of the millennium rebuilt both end stands, taking the capacity over 30,000.

Memorable moments at Portman Road

The Record Gate: Ipswich Town 0-0 Leeds United (1975) : An FA Cup Fifth Round tie drew an all-time record crowd of 38,010 spectators. Fans crammed into every corner of the old terraces to watch the legendary clash.

Tactical Masterclass: Ipswich Town 3-0 Barcelona (1977) : A packed-out stadium witnessed Bobby Robson's men thoroughly dismantle a Barcelona side featuring footballing royalty (Johan Cruyff and Johan Neeskens), with goals from Eric Gates, Trevor Whymark, and Brian Talbot.

The 22-Year Resurrection: Ipswich Town 2-0 Huddersfield Town (2024) : Goals from Wes Burns and Omari Hutchinson triggered a massive pitch invasion and an explosion of sound as Kieran McKenna’s side secured back-to-back promotions, returning to the Premier League after a 22-year exile.

The Ultimate European Record: Portman Road is famously known as an executioner's ground for foreign teams. Ipswich Town holds an extraordinary, undefeated home record in European competitions, having played 31 matches on home turf, without a single loss, defeating giants like AC Milan, Inter, and Real Madrid.

Pop Royalty: Away from football, Portman Road has also hosted massive music concerts by Elton John, R.E.M., the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Pink. In the summer of 2025, global superstar, lifelong Ipswich Town fan, and club minority stakeholder, Ed Sheeran, performed a historic three-night residency at the stadium.

Ipswich Town records and statistics

Ipswich Town Football Club holds a uniquely legendary status in English football history, highlighted by its three major honours and an unrivalled European home record.

Despite hailing from a relatively unsung footballing region, the Suffolk-based club conquered both England and Europe during its mid-20th-century golden eras.

Club honours and trophy highlights

First Division Champions : Once (1961-62)

FA Cup Winners : Once (1977-78)

UEFA Cup Winners : Once (1980-81)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Mick Mills (741), John Wark (678)

Most Goals: Ray Crawford (218), John Wark (190)

The England Manager Launchpad

Ipswich is legendary for grooming world-class managers. Both Sir Alf Ramsey (who won the 1962 league title with Ipswich) and Sir Bobby Robson (who won the FA Cup and UEFA Cup) moved directly from the Portman Road hot seat to manage the England National Team, leading them to their greatest World Cup eras.

The Famous 'Tractor Boys' Nickname

While originally called 'The Blues', opposing fans playfully labelled them the 'Tractor Boys' during their 2000-01 Premier League run due to Suffolk's agricultural roots. The club and fans proudly adopted the moniker.



